CRMC holds job fair for several hospital positions

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Coffee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) is preparing to host its biggest job fair ever.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, August 11, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Atrium in Downtown Douglas, located at 114 N. Peterson Avenue.

Both clinical and non-clinical positions will be available for CRMC as well as CRH Physician Practices. Also, representatives from each department will be on-site to discuss job duties and details with the applicants.

The hospital said the job fair will highlight new, improved pay structures, hiring bonuses on many positions, on-the-spot offers, and door prizes. All full-time positions are offered benefits including health care, retirement savings, paid time off, and more.

Available positions include:

RNs

LPNs

EMS

Food Service

Housekeeping

Lab Medical Techs

Patient Care Techs

Phlebotomists

Surgical Techs

Clerical

Customer Service & more

The hospital said everyone is encouraged to attend.

