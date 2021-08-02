Ask the Expert
CRMC holds job fair for several hospital positions

Coffee Regional Medical Center is preparing to host their biggest job fair ever.
Coffee Regional Medical Center is preparing to host their biggest job fair ever.
By Kim McCullough
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Coffee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) is preparing to host its biggest job fair ever.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, August 11, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Atrium in Downtown Douglas, located at 114 N. Peterson Avenue.

Both clinical and non-clinical positions will be available for CRMC as well as CRH Physician Practices. Also, representatives from each department will be on-site to discuss job duties and details with the applicants.

The hospital said the job fair will highlight new, improved pay structures, hiring bonuses on many positions, on-the-spot offers, and door prizes. All full-time positions are offered benefits including health care, retirement savings, paid time off, and more.

Available positions include:

  • RNs
  • LPNs
  • EMS
  • Food Service
  • Housekeeping
  • Lab Medical Techs
  • Patient Care Techs
  • Phlebotomists
  • Surgical Techs
  • Clerical
  • Customer Service & more

The hospital said everyone is encouraged to attend.

