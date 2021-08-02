Ask the Expert
Body recovered from Lake Blackshear

View of Lake Blackshear.
View of Lake Blackshear.(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - Search and recovery efforts concluded around 8 a.m. on Monday when the body of Abraham Levy, a 25-year-old man from Atlanta, was recovered from Lake Blackshear, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, about 6:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to Lake Blackshear for a possible drowning after the man had reportedly gone underwater and did not resurface.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division Region 5 (GA DNR LED), Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Fire Rescue, Sumter County Fire Rescue Dive Team, Georgia State Patrol Post 30, Crisp County Emergency Medical Services and Crisp County Emergency Management responded, and a search was initiated.

Billy Hancock, Sheriff (Source:WALB)
Billy Hancock, Sheriff (Source:WALB)

There is an ongoing investigation, and the sheriff’s office said it does not appear that any foul play was involved.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Abraham Levy. I appreciate the teamwork and dedication from all personnel involved. Responders continued efforts with little rest, and while under heat advisories. They truly went above and beyond. I greatly appreciate the outpour of assistance offered and received from local agencies, state agencies, and citizens,” Billy Hancock, Crisp County sheriff, said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

