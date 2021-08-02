Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Body found in West Albany, investigation underway

The Albany Police Department is investigating after a body was found in West Albany. (Source:...
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a body was found in West Albany. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A body was found in West Albany early Monday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police said the body was found in the 200 block of 7th Avenue. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m.

The body was found between some cars and there are no apparent signs to reveal the cause of death, according to APD.

Police said investigators and the APD Crime Scene Unit are still on the scene.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp announces Emergency Relief Fund applications
View of Lake Blackshear
Crisp Co. first responders search for missing man in Lake Blackshear
Crews search Lake Blackshear
Body recovered from Lake Blackshear
KJ Documentary poster
New documentary on Kendrick Johnson premiered Friday
City of Albany
Albany opens gyms as cooling stations

Latest News

Dozens of parents protested the mandate Monday morning outside the district office.
‘We believe it’s up to the parent’: Thomasville parents protest sudden mask mandate as new school year begins
All unvaccinated people ages 12 and older are encouraged to visit the site to receive the free...
SGMC set to host COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru event Saturday
Coffee Regional Medical Center is preparing to host their biggest job fair ever.
CRMC holds job fair for several hospital positions
Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) discusses the new memorial at Fort Benning that will honor the life...
Fort Benning to honor lynched soldier 80 years later