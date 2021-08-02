Body found in West Albany, investigation underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A body was found in West Albany early Monday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police said the body was found in the 200 block of 7th Avenue. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m.

The body was found between some cars and there are no apparent signs to reveal the cause of death, according to APD.

Police said investigators and the APD Crime Scene Unit are still on the scene.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.