3 possibly injured in Albany shooting

The shooting scene in the Rosedale area in Albany.
The shooting scene in the Rosedale area in Albany.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people were possibly injured in an Albany shooting, according to preliminary information provided by the Albany Police Department (APD).

It happened near the 700 block of North Harding and between the 800 and 900 blocks of the Rosedale area, according to APD.

Based on preliminary information, officers said three people were injured.

A possible suspect is in an off-white SUV with tinted windows, according to APD.

Police said the first call came in shortly before 3:15 p.m.

WALB News 10 has a reporter headed to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

