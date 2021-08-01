Ask the Expert
TPD reminding residents of automated speed enforcement zones ahead of new school year

The Thomasville Police Department is reminding residents of automated speed enforcement zones around schools ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.(Thomasville Police)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department is reminding residents of automated speed enforcement zones around schools ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.

In a press release, TPD said that these automated speed enforcement devices within Thomasville City Schools’ zones will begin monitoring speeds and issuing citations on Monday, Aug. 2nd. The zones are located along South Broad Street, East Jackson Street, West Jackson Street, and East Clay Street.

The automated speed zones were installed in 2020 as part of a partnership between TPD and RedSpeed USA.

TPD Chief Letteney in the press release said that there is ample signage marking these speed enforcement areas: “In order to promote compliance and safety, all of our speed zones are marked with school speed zone signage that exceeds minimum size requirements from the State of Georgia. Overall the number of citations issued in these areas has decreased, showing us that the devices have deterred motorists from speeding in the school zones. Together, we can make the streets of Thomasville- especially in school zones- safe for not only the children but for all citizens that are walking or driving in these areas.”

