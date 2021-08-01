Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike

FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.(Source: Juston Keylon)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia high school senior struck by lightning while on vacation in Florida with his family has died.

Walker Bethune, 17, died Wednesday. His family said he did so peacefully, listening to one of his favorite Allman Brothers songs, “Soulshine.”

Bethune was hit by lightning July 17 while walking on a beach with his family in Marco Island, Florida.

Bethune was the incoming senior class president at Stratford Academy, which also held a prayer vigil for him. The school’s headmaster, Logan Bowlds, described Bethune as a phenomenal young man.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp announces Emergency Relief Fund applications
KJ Documentary poster
New documentary on Kendrick Johnson premiered Friday
View of Lake Blackshear
Crisp Co. first responders search for missing man in Lake Blackshear
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
COVID-19 cases on the rise at Phoebe
City of Albany
Albany opens gyms as cooling stations

Latest News

Atlanta hosted the Olympics in 1996
Atlanta games’ memorabilia rich in nostalgia, if not value
The Thomasville Police Department is reminding residents of automated speed enforcement zones...
TPD reminding residents of automated speed enforcement zones ahead of new school year
View of Lake Blackshear
Crisp Co. first responders search for missing man in Lake Blackshear
Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp announces Emergency Relief Fund applications