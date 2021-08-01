Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Florida breaks record for COVID hospitalizations with 10,207 cases

Florida has broken the state record for daily COVID hospitalizations with 10,207 cases,...
Florida has broken the state record for daily COVID hospitalizations with 10,207 cases, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human services.(Associated Press)
By DJ Siddiqi | CBS12
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida has broken the state record for daily COVID hospitalizations with 10,207 cases, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human services.

The previous record was set more than a year ago with 10,170 hospitalizations on July 23, 2020 -- before vaccinations became widespread.

The news comes just a day after the state of Florida set a new daily record with 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, according to the Sun Sentinel. Those numbers were recorded on Friday and reported on Saturday.

Florida is now leading the nation in per capita hospitalizations for COVID-19, as hospitals are being overflowed with COVID patients throughout the South Florida region.

According to CBS 4 in Miami, Florida has averaged 1,525 adult hospitalizations a day, and 35 daily pediatric hospitalizations. Both are the highest per capita rate in the nation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis once again stressed on Friday that the state would not implement a mandatory mask mandate or vaccine requirements.

Florida’s Democratic agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried -- who is seeking to run against DeSantis for governor -- urged unvaccinated Floridians to get the shots.

“We are already behind the curve and in a worse spot every time the numbers come out,” Fried said at a news conference in Tallahassee. “This surge is and will impact every single one of us.”

Copyright 2021 CBS12. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp announces Emergency Relief Fund applications
KJ Documentary poster
New documentary on Kendrick Johnson premiered Friday
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
COVID-19 cases on the rise at Phoebe
View of Lake Blackshear
Crisp Co. first responders search for missing man in Lake Blackshear
City of Albany
Albany opens gyms as cooling stations

Latest News

She says her fiancé and mother's last wish was for her to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Woman loses fiancé, mother, grandmother to COVID-19 within days
Dove Barbershop hosts vaccine popup.
Valdosta barbershop hosts vaccination pop-up to help stop the spread
WALB
Valdosta barbershop hosts vaccination pop-up to help community
Thomasville City Schools amend Return to School plan, will begin school year with mandatory masks