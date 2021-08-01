Ask the Expert
Showers and storms will be more widespread tomorrow
By Tommie Owens
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The heat has been cranked up to near 100° across South Georgia for this evening, but the good news is that a few cooling showers are possible. Sunday will feature a few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening with strong damaging winds. These storms will mainly stick around during the early evening, but there will be a few that try to linger into the overnight hours. Overnight shows should lose most of the severe threat. Lows overnight will reside in the middle 70s. Sadly, we will not getting rid of highs in the low 90s. Monday will feature a rather hot and humid day in the low 90′s, but the chance for rain in the afternoon and evening is grater and coverage will be widespread. This trend of showers and storms will not diminish the rest of this work week instead expect elevated chance for most of SGA for remainder of the week. This could mean soggy start to the school year for some students, so grab the rain and gear for the kids before sending them out.

