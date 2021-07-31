Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Heat remains, but showers and storm chances join in for Sunday.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The heat has been cranked up to near 100° across South Georgia for this evening and with this came Excessive Heat Warnings. These warnings are in place through 8 PM this evening highlighting the chance for heat related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion. The good news is that a few cooling showers are possible during this evening to give a tiny bit of relief. These showers and storms will mainly bring heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. Sadly, we will not getting rid of highs in the upper 90′s and heat index values in the triple digits for Sunday. However, we pick up a better chance for showers and storms to return across the area. This will kick off a fairly rainy summer-like pattern once again in SGA that last through the new work week. Highs at the point will be in the 80s for most of the work week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allan Tremain Barthell
1 killed in Americus, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect at large
Eight people that were arrested in an Albany sex trafficking and gang investigation were...
8 Albany gang members indicted on human trafficking, gang charges
One person died at the scene
Update: Victims identified in fatal Lee Co. wreck
Izell Adams was charged with drug violations.
Lowndes deputies conduct drug raid, man arrested
KJ Documentary poster
New documentary on Kendrick Johnson premiered Friday

Latest News

Saturday Evening Forecast 07/31/21
Saturday Evening Forecast 07/31/21
Dougherty County's Emergency Management Agency offers heat safety tips.
How to identify signs of heat-related illnesses
WALB First Alert Weather
Excessive Heat Warning Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning
Friday 6pm First Alert Weather