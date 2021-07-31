ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The heat has been cranked up to near 100° across South Georgia for this evening and with this came Excessive Heat Warnings. These warnings are in place through 8 PM this evening highlighting the chance for heat related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion. The good news is that a few cooling showers are possible during this evening to give a tiny bit of relief. These showers and storms will mainly bring heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. Sadly, we will not getting rid of highs in the upper 90′s and heat index values in the triple digits for Sunday. However, we pick up a better chance for showers and storms to return across the area. This will kick off a fairly rainy summer-like pattern once again in SGA that last through the new work week. Highs at the point will be in the 80s for most of the work week.

