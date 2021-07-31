Excessive Heat Warning Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday a First Alert Weather Day! An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11am to 8pm. Very hot temperatures mid-upper 90s to 100 and high humidity will keep dangerous conditions outside. Expect peak heat indices 110° to 115°. With these conditions heat related illnesses are likely including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Avoid overexertion and heed any signs of not feeling well. Keep heat safety in mind by staying cool, hydrated, limiting time outdoors, using sunscreen and checking on your elderly neighbors and friends, young kinds and your pets. A few afternoon showers will only cool a few off.

Sunday not as hot. Temperatures top mid-upper 90s with another day of triple digit feels like readings. More coverage as scattered showers and thunderstorms fire up during the afternoon.

Nights won’t bring much of a cool down with above average lows in the upper 70s.

Finally a pattern change takes the edge off the heat late Sunday into Monday. Rain and thunderstorms become likely with a stalled front across the region. Highs drop below average into the mid-upper 80s and lows return to average low 70s.

In the tropics, there’re no disturbances.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.