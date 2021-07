ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is opening two gyms as cooling stations in anticipation of high temperatures.

Henderson Gym is located at 701 Willard Avenue and the J.C. Odom Center at C.W. Heath Park is located at 1000 Jordan Street.

Both gyms will be open until 3 p.m. Saturday.

