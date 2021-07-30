Town hall held to address citizens concerns in Albany’s Ward 6

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A town hall was held in Albany Thursday at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary.

People were asked to come and discuss the issues that mean the most to them.

Ward 6 Commissioner Demetrius Young said “parks and recreation, public safety, public works and also code enforcement,” would be attending the meeting to help address residents’ concerns.

This was the second town hall meeting he’s hosted since the pandemic began.

Town halls were temporarily put on hold during the COVID pandemic.

“We had to shut that down. Now is the time to come back as a community and engage in our public government. It’s going to be a place where you can express yourself, have your questions answered, let’s come together as a community to get some of the problems solved in our community,” said Young.

