Thomasville City Schools amend Return to School plan, will begin school year with mandatory masks

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomasville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Raymond Bryant Jr. has made an amendment to the district’s Return To School plan, saying masks will now be mandatory for all children and adults while indoors at any district school or facility.

“Thomas County is currently identified as of July 30, 2021 in the High Transmission Rate Category,” Dr. Bryant says in his letter. “Our vaccination rate for Thomas County is 36% of residents fully vaccinated and 40% of residents with 1 vaccination...Hence, for all of these reasons and for the safety, health and well-being of all of our students, faculty and staff, I am amending our Back to School Plan to make masks mandatory for all children and adults while indoors in any of the Thomasville City Schools or Facilities.

“We will continue to monitor the data daily from the DPH and APA in conjunction with the most recent guidance for K-12 institutions from the CDC,” the letter continues.

To read the full amended Back To School plan and letter, see below or click here.

