Terrell County High School focused on learning loss, face-to-face instruction

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell County Schools is back in session.

Terrell County High School Principal Dr. Vivian laster said they haven’t been in school buildings for nearly 13 months.

Dr. Vivian Laster is the principal at Terrell County High School. (WALB)

Their focus this year is helping kids with any learning loss and getting back to face-to-face instruction.

”Now, we have an opportunity to actually do one-on-one, to have that eye-to-eye contact to encourage them. It’s different when it’s virtual but when you’re looking at them eye-to-eye, it makes a difference,” said Laster.

Teachers are wearing masks and they recommend students wear them in large group settings.

Terrell County High School's focus this year is helping kids with any learning loss and getting back to face-to-face instruction. (WALB)

Instead of water fountains, they have water dispensers. Hand sanitizer stations are set up in classrooms and hallways.

They’re paying attention to the new delta variant of the coronavirus.

Laster said they’re buying technology that will help with virtual learning if needed.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.