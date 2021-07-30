Nurse arrested for bringing contraband into Crisp Co. jail

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A nurse at the Crisp County Detention Center was arrested for bringing contraband into the jail, according to the Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Douglas, 45, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of delivery of prohibited items to an inmate.

The sheriff’s office said investigators found that Douglas “brought cigarettes to an inmate on three different occasions.”

Michael Palmer, a 36-year-old inmate, was also charged with three counts of party to a crime and one count of unlawful possession of tobacco by an inmate.

WALB News 10 has reached out for Douglas’ mugshot.

