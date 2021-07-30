Ask the Expert
Letter: Ossoff rounding up funds for rural Ga. hospitals

On Thursday, Sen. Jon Ossoff sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services...
On Thursday, Sen. Jon Ossoff sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services calling for swift action.(WRDW)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is trying to round up funds for rural hospitals in Georgia.

On Thursday, Ossoff sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services calling for swift action.

Part of the letter asked for “Provider Relief Funds to rural clinics and hospitals... and other rural health care providers in Georgia and nationwide.”

