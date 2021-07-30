Heatwave extends into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - SGA returns to the mid to upper 90s around 100° Friday with feels like temperatures 108° to 112°. With the hot temperatures and high humidity Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11am to 7pm which marks the time of day you need to take conditions very serious.

If you’re going to be outside take frequent breaks, fine some shade or go inside to cool off, stay hydrated and don’t ignore any signs of heat related illnesses.

This heat wave extends into the weekend. Saturday also a First Alert Weather Day as highs top mid-upper 90s around 100° with feels like temperatures slightly higher 110° to 115°. Once again you’ll want to limit outdoor activities. Rain chances return Saturday afternoon which brings some cooling. Continue to practice heat safety Sunday although heat and humidity begins to ease and rain coverage increases.

Wetter weather and a break from the heatwave dives in Monday.

