Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Dangerous Heat. Highs will soar to near 100 and heat index values 110 +. Tomorrow will be nearly as hot and more humid so heat index values soar 110-115. Saturday is also a First Alert Weather Day. Rain chances rise to the likely side by Sunday. We will squeeze another near 100 heat index out before the afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain becomes heavy Monday and Tuesday. Highs cool into the upper 80s. It stays wet through the middle of next week with cooler than average temperatures.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

