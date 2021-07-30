Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day

Dangerous Heat Breaks, Wet and cooler than average after
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(Source: WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Dangerous Heat. Highs will soar to near 100 and heat index values 110 +. Tomorrow will be nearly as hot and more humid so heat index values soar 110-115. Saturday is also a First Alert Weather Day. Rain chances rise to the likely side by Sunday. We will squeeze another near 100 heat index out before the afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain becomes heavy Monday and Tuesday. Highs cool into the upper 80s. It stays wet through the middle of next week with cooler than average temperatures.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

One person died at the scene
Update: Victims identified in fatal Lee Co. wreck
Eight people that were arrested in an Albany sex trafficking and gang investigation were...
8 Albany gang members indicted on human trafficking, gang charges
Everett was a fixture in Georgia politics.
Former PSC member Doug Everett dies
Police chase
Camilla chase ends with 2 in custody
The mask policy is for all Dougherty County buildings and facilities.
Dougherty Co. reinstates mask requirement, city follows

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Heatwave extends into the weekend
Heatwave extends into the weekend
Thursday 6pm First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather