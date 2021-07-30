Ask the Expert
Early Co. Bobcats expectations are exceeding

The Early County Bobcats now have a new standard in their football program
The Early County Bobcats now have a new standard in their football program(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The Early County Bobcats now have a new standard in their football program.

After this past year, they are looking to go deeper in the playoffs.

Head Coach Joel Harvin is heading into his 5th season, and he was able to bring the program’s best record since 2015.

Coach Harvin said this team experience will come from the trenches, but he has confidence in the underclassmen to step up in the skill positions.

“The big thing that stands out is we have a pretty good leadership with our senior group and I lean heavy on them. They make a lot of decisions for our team. I have a lot of respect for them for everything they been through because not only in football wise they been through a lot but they been through a hurricane, they been through COVID together, just as a team we been through a lot together” said Harvin.

The Bobcats were supposed to suit up in pads on Monday, but their school district told them there’s pending COVID concerns.

So they will start padded practices on Wednesday.

