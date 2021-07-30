Ask the Expert
COVID-19 cases on the rise at Phoebe

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is at its highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in about five months, according to the hospital system.

As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:

  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 41
  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 4
  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
  • Total inpatients recovered – 2,475
  • Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 272
  • Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 71
  • Total vaccines administered – 58,218

“This has been an especially concerning week, and we want everyone to understand the seriousness of what communities throughout southwest Georgia are dealing with right now,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO.

Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. (Source: WALB)
Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. (Source: WALB)

“We are at our highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in about five months. On Wednesday alone, we admitted 11 patients for treatment of COVID-19 in Albany. It’s the first time we reached that daily number since January, in the middle of the last major surge. Many of our current patients are extremely sick, reminding us of the earliest days of the pandemic and forcing us to reopen an additional intensive care unit at Phoebe North,” Steiner said. “The big difference between this wave of infections and previous surges is that vaccines are now readily available to everyone 12 and older. If you haven’t been vaccinated, we urge you to protect yourself and those around you by rolling up your sleeve right away,” Steiner added.

Phoebe is providing COVID-19 vaccines at clinics throughout southwest Georgia. You can schedule an appointment at the clinic closest to you by calling (229) 312-MYMD.

