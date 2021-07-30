Ask the Expert
Brookwood girls basketball program hosts youth camp

By Kyle Logan
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Out in the rose city, the Brookwood girls basketball program packed the Beverly Athletic Center for their youth camp.

40 young ladies of all ages spent the week with the older Warriors and head coach Todd Webb, learning the game and a lot of good skills on the hardwood to go with it.

For the campers, it’s a week to spend time and learn from the players they look up too and the Warriors know it’s a week everyone can get a lot out of.

“Fundamentals is where we start but we try to make it fun more than anything, I mean the game, at the end of the day the game is supposed to be fun, we want them to enjoy what they’re doing, we want them to create a love for the game,” said Webb. “So that’s our primary focus, we want to make them better basketball players but we want to make sure they love the game and they enjoy what they’re doing. You know we had the girls this week where they’re state championship rings because we know a lot of the girls would think that is neat, you know some of them had a chance to put them on and stuff like that so we’re hoping it creates a little excitement and builds that bond a little bit more to where some of these girls want to come to a lot of the games.”

Overall, a successful week of camp that came to a close on Thursday afternoon.

