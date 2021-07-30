Ask the Expert
All smiles as Tift Co. Schools starts first day

By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It was all smiles and a few tears at Matt Wilson Elementary School in Tift County as kids started their first day back.

Principal Jennifer Howell said they look forward to kids being back in classrooms and having a somewhat normal school year.

Jennifer Howell is principal at Matt Wilson Elementary School.
Howell said teachers are prepared and working to determine kids’ strengths and weaknesses.

One of their focuses is making sure every child is reading on grade level.

”Students arrived this morning and they were pumped. Everyone came in with big smiles. Parents had smiles, lots of hellos, very few tears and even those dried up very quickly once they got in the classroom. So, everyone’s happy and we’re excited and ready to get going,” said Howell.

Tift County Schools, like Matt Wilson Elementary School, is back in session.
This year, they offered in-person and virtual learning.

They said they’re following Department of Public Health guidelines for COVID-19 and hope for a safe year of learning.

