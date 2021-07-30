Albany won’t stop alcohol licensing, will consider policy updates

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany will not stop giving out alcohol licenses to businesses after one commissioner asked to do so.

Albany Commissioner Demetrius Young is concerned about the number of stores in the same vicinity being allowed to sell alcohol.

Commissioner Demetrius Young (WALB)

Alcohol outlet density refers to the number of places selling alcohol near one another.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines high alcohol density as a large “concentration of retail alcohol outlets in a small area.” The CDC considers it a public health issue.

“Linked to crime, have been linked to youth violence as well as domestic violence. I think because we have those conditions here in Albany,” said Young.

The CDC suggests fighting it through licensing and zoning laws. Young requested a 90-day moratorium on issuing licenses to conduct a study.

“I think we have a situation where alcohol licenses are antiquated. We need to sit down and look at those policies and look at those rules,” said Young.

The commission voted no to a moratorium Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean the topic won’t be discussed.

“We’re going to have some of those discussions in our work sessions. I was hoping we would have more time to do that because our work sessions, we handle so much business during the work sessions, they’re hours long. This is not a light subject,” said Young.

The city approved five license applications on Wednesday. Young hopes they can figure out a way to update the policy before approving many more.

“We’re going to continue to have people apply for licenses and as of now, it’s more than likely those licenses will be fulfilled, either adding to the problem as we perceive it or the condition here in the city,” Young said.

