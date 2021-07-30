Albany apartment sewage issues being addressed

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Plumbing issues that led to exposed sewage at an Albany apartment complex are now being fixed.

City code enforcement reported the issue at East Lake Apartments to the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD).

Plumbing work began Thursday.

EPD visited the property and met with management to address the issue, according to Bruce Maples, managing director of engineering and planning.

The leaks are considered a spill, and the private property will be cited by code enforcement. They must now determine how much of the leak has affected the public drain system.

City Commissioner Jon Howard brought the issue to the commission after being alerted by a resident.

”I brought it up to the mayor and colleagues that we need to do something expeditious at 500 Pinson Rd. and they certainly started acting today trying to rectify the problem,” he said.

A statement from the city to WALB News 10 said the previous owner of the property received several citations about their private lift station being out of compliance. The violations said it needed multiple repairs.

The previous owner was due in court on July 23 but sold the property on July 22. A phone number tied to the property now is for Chicagoland Management.

