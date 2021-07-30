Ask the Expert
After seatbelt stop, VPD makes drug arrest

Tomlin faces felony and misdemeanor charges
Tomlin faces felony and misdemeanor charges
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just after midnight Wednesday, a Valdosta Police Department (VPD) patrol officer made a traffic stop in the 1800 block Canterbury Drive, after observing the driver not wearing a seatbelt.

While speaking with the driver, later identified as Kavious Tomlin, 24, the officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. As the officer was investigating the odor of marijuana, they discovered Tomlin had ingested marijuana in an attempt to get rid of the evidence, according to VPD.

Tomlin was detained and the vehicle was searched. Inside the vehicle, the officer found marijuana and three pills that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Tomlin was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony possession of meth, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor tampering with evidence.

“We are proud of this officer who used his training, experience, and observation skills to investigate this case and bring it to a positive conclusion,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.

