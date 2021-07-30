Ask the Expert
1 killed in Americus, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect at large

Allan Tremain Barthell
Allan Tremain Barthell(Americus Police Department)
By Krista Monk
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department (APD) is looking for an armed and dangerous suspect after a man was killed Thursday night, according to an APD press release.

Brandon Burney, 30, died at the hospital after police and EMS responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Winn Street around 7 p.m. Thursday, the release states.

APD reported that Allan Tremain Barthell, 37, of Americus, was identified as the suspect in Burney’s death and was last seen leaving the scene in a silver 2007 Lexus RX with the Georgia tag, TAF 8187.

Police said Barthell is wanted for homicide and is considered armed and dangerous.

The release says that anyone who knows Barthell’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with any information that may assist police with this investigation is urged to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.

