‘We were in shock’: Nashville homicide, assault victims’ family speaks out

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A family is shocked and searching for answers after an attack at a Nashville home left one man dead and his sister seriously hurt.

A family member of the victims said Mark Pagan was the man who died and Kris Pagan, Mark’s sister, was assaulted.

WALB News 10 also spoke with the Berrien County coroner who confirmed that Mark was the homicide victim.

Jared Dean Zisman, 20, has been charged with felony murder, felony aggravated battery-family violence, and two counts of felony aggravated assault family violence in connection to this case.

“We were in shock, just completely dumbfounded and of course all kinds of thoughts went through our head. Why? When did this happen? What led up to this? Completely in shock, we would’ve never expected anything like this to happen to them — ever,” said a cousin of the family.

The victims’ cousin, who asked to keep her identity private, described it as horrific and sad, shocking the entire family.

Mark’s death is the second death in the family this year after they lost their sister.

“Her brother Mark, Mark was a very, very sweet person,” the cousin described.

She said Mark suffered from Schizophrenia and Kris was his caretaker.

Weekend homicide in Nashville leaves one dead and another in critical condition. (WALB)

Kris is a single mother of two adult sons. As of Thursday evening, she was in critical but stable condition.

The cousin told WALB that the bones in Kris’ face and arms were broken and she’s undergone multiple surgeries.

“Not knowing what may have happened or what may have been going through his mind at the time, is of course, very upsetting. And right now, we’re just focusing pretty much since it’s a police investigation, what we’re doing is basically trying to make sure that our cousin, his mother is getting better and his little brother is being well cared for,” said the cousin.

That cousin has set up a GoFundMe Page to help with medical bills, funeral arrangements and for Pagan’s younger son who is in a family member’s care.

The cousin said they’re not allowed to speak to Zisman until his arraignment. She said the family has a lot of questions and hopes to get answers someday.

WALB has reached out to the police department, the district attorney and the coroner’s office for more information. Officers and the district attorney declined to provide any further information at this time.

