Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Walt Disney World to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of...
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walt Disney World will require all guests over the age of 2 to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status beginning Friday.

Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner are areas included in the updated mask guidelines posted on the theme park’s website.

Guests will also need to wear a mask when entering and throughout all attractions however masks will remain optional for guests in outdoor common areas.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is surveying the area after a teen died from apparent...
Update: Tifton teen in death investigation identified
Valdosta City Council approves new vehicles for police department (Source: WALB)
Valdosta Police Department address viral Tik Tok video
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
When getting out of the vehicle, the driver ran off towards Lucile Drive and escaped, according...
ADDU finds drugs during traffic stop after driver escapes
Lightning bolt
Several areas in Albany affected by Tuesday’s thunderstorms

Latest News

Angela Gardner remembers her son David Mitchell
Family demands justice for loved one killed by gun violence
In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
Bob Odenkirk condition stable after ‘heart related incident’
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
Feds seek money in Nassar’s prison account for restitution
Police chase
Camilla chase ends with 2 in custody