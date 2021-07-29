UPDATE: Lee Co. wreck kills two
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol investigated a fatal two-vehicle accident on Philema Road, near Chehaw Park.
Officials said about 11:30 that a woman who was injured in the wreck and taken to the hospital by ambulance has died.
The call came into dispatch at 8:03 a.m.
Lee County Chief Deputy Lewis Harris, says a Ford Escape and a dually truck hauling cars on a trailer collided.
So far, officials have not identified anyone involved in the wreck.
The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation.
