Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lee Co. wreck kills one, blocks traffic

One person died at the scene
One person died at the scene(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are working a fatal two-vehicle accident on Philema Road, near Chehaw Park.

The call came into dispatch at 8:03 a.m. It’s best to avoid this area for now.

Lee County Chief Deputy Lewis Harris, says a Ford Escape and a dually truck hauling cars on a trailer collided.

One person is dead, and another person was seriously injured. The injured person was taken to Phoebe Putney.

The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Harnage
Former Lee Co. investigator arrested, charged with sex crimes
Police chase
Camilla chase ends with 2 in custody
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared ahead of heatwave
Valdosta City Council approves new vehicles for police department (Source: WALB)
Valdosta Police Department address viral Tik Tok video
Charlie Wilson is featured at ASU this year.
Salt-N-Pepa, Charlie Wilson to play ASU Homecoming concert

Latest News

Send it to 10
Send it to 10: Send us your back-to-school photos
Family demands justice for loved one killed by gun violence
Family demands justice for loved one killed by gun violence
Angela Gardner remembers her son David Mitchell
Family demands justice for loved one killed by gun violence
Police chase
Camilla chase ends with 2 in custody