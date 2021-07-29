Lee Co. wreck kills one, blocks traffic

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are working a fatal two-vehicle accident on Philema Road, near Chehaw Park.

The call came into dispatch at 8:03 a.m. It’s best to avoid this area for now.

Lee County Chief Deputy Lewis Harris, says a Ford Escape and a dually truck hauling cars on a trailer collided.

One person is dead, and another person was seriously injured. The injured person was taken to Phoebe Putney.

The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation.

