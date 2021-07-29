Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Kemp says no mask mandate, schools and Atlanta announce them

In this file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state...
In this file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Elijah Nouvelage)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The city of Atlanta and Georgia school districts are announcing mask mandates even as Gov. Brian Kemp is vowing he won’t impose a statewide mask rule or restrict business and public activities.

Kemp on Wednesday repeated the stance, which he has held for more than a year. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced people must wear masks in all indoor public places including businesses.

Associated Press calculations show the share of Georgia public school students covered by mask mandates is now above 30%.

A sharp upward trend in newly reported cases continues with nearly 4,000 positive COVID-19 tests reported Wednesday. More than 10% of all patients now hospitalized in Georgia for any reason have COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Harnage
Former Lee Co. investigator arrested, charged with sex crimes
One person died at the scene
UPDATE: Lee Co. wreck kills two
Police chase
Camilla chase ends with 2 in custody
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared ahead of heatwave
Valdosta City Council approves new vehicles for police department (Source: WALB)
Valdosta Police Department address viral Tik Tok video

Latest News

The mask policy is for all Dougherty County buildings and facilities.
Dougherty Co. reinstates ‘mask required’ policy for county buildings, facilities
COVID-19
DPH South Health District: Nearly 700 new COVID cases reported in last 2 weeks
Under the CDC's updated guidance, even vaccinated people in counties facing high or substantial...
Division over updated mask guidance
Valdosta City Schools COVID mask policy
Valdosta BOE adopts mask policy for 2021-2022 school year