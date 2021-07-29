Ask the Expert
Georgia asks judge to toss DOJ lawsuit targeting voting law

Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic
Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic(WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia is asking a judge to toss out a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the state’s sweeping new election law.

In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday in federal court in Atlanta, lawyers for the state called the lawsuit “a politicized intrusion” into the state’s constitutional authority to regulate its elections.

They wrote that the state’s election laws “are reasonable, non-discriminatory, and well within the mainstream of election laws across the country.”

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the lawsuit last month, saying that Republican state lawmakers in Georgia had rushed the election overhaul through with an intent to deny Black voters equal access to the ballot.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

