Former PSC member Doug Everett dies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former Georgia Public Service Commissioner Doug Everett of Albany passed away Thursday morning.

He served on Georgia’s Public Service Commission from January 1, 2003, until he retired in December 2018.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce this decision,” Everett said when he retired from the commission. “This Commission has been like a family to me. I have not measured my life by riches but by friendships, and in that, I am truly rich. It has been a privilege and honor to serve the people of Georgia.”

“Commissioner Everett has dedicated his life to public service and the people of Georgia, both here at the Commission, in the Legislature, and in the City of Albany,” said Former Commission Chairman Lauren “Bubba” McDonald. “Doug has been a friend’s friend. He was a fine Christian man that always put others first. He will be missed.”

Former Albany City Manager Janice Allen Jackson said: “Mr. Everett was one of the commissioners who made it possible for me to become the first woman and first African-American to serve Albany as its permanent city manager. He was also the one who lobbied his colleagues for my first pay raise. I always knew I had an advocate in Commissioner Everett. As his constituent, I took comfort in knowing he would ensure that our tax dollars were well spent. "

Everett was the first Republican from Southwest Georgia elected to the Georgia Public Service Commission.

During his time on the commission, he was instrumental in getting commission approval to expand the number of Compressed Natural Gas fueling stations in Georgia, through an innovative program with Atlanta Gas Light Company using the Universal Service Fund (USF). He promoted economic development in South Georgia by using the USF to expand natural gas service. He also served as president of the Southeastern Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners in 2007 and 2008.

He was a strong proponent of nuclear power and electric vehicle technology.

He first served on the Albany Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals and was then elected to the Albany City Commission, where he served two terms as mayor pro tem. In 1996, he was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives from Albany and served three terms there before being elected to the Public Service Commission in 2002. He won re-election twice to the commission by overwhelming majorities.

Commissioner Everett was born in Cordele, but moved to Sylvester where he graduated high school. He entered Georgia Tech but later transferred to Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University) and majored in math. After moving to Albany, Commissioner Everett first worked for Albany First Federal Savings and Loan before starting his own business in 1974, Southern Appraisal Company that specializes in appraising large commercial and industrial properties.

He is survived by his bride of 61 years, Janice Perry Johnson Everett, and three children, Mitch Everett of Atlanta, Denice Delk of Doerun, and Mike Everett of Albany and their families. Along with sisters, Ann Livingston of Cummings and Jean Brooks of Sylvester.

Everett was a member of the Albany Rotary Club, the Sylvester JAYCEES and the Sylvester Kiwanis Club.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized yet. They will be managed by Mathew Funeral Home in Albany, with inurnment in Cordele at his family’s plot in Sunnyside Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.