Heat wave begins Today
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(Source: WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The heatwave begins Today. Highs reach the upper 90s with heat index values 105-110. Tomorrow will be even hotter with highs near 100 and heat index values 110.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect Friday through Saturday for Dangerous Heat. Highs on Saturday will be similar with slightly higher humidity means the heat index number may approach 113.

The good news is rain chances begin to return by Saturday afternoon and will continue to build into Sunday and peaks Monday and Tuesday thanks to a cold front.

Temperatures will drop to below-average levels by then. Highs in the mid-80s!

