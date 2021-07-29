Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty Co. reinstates ‘mask required’ policy for county buildings, facilities

The mask policy is for all Dougherty County buildings and facilities.
The mask policy is for all Dougherty County buildings and facilities.(source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A mask policy is back in effect for all Dougherty County buildings and facilities, according to a release from the county.

County officials said with the current increase in COVID-19 cases in Dougherty County, a “mask required” policy is back in effect for all county buildings and facilities.

“Vaccinated or not, all employees and citizens entering county buildings and facilities will be required to wear a mask,” the release states, citing a 50% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Dougherty County.

“In reverting back to this policy, we are considering the rise in the number of positive cases in our community and taking every precaution to protect our employees and everyone entering our county buildings and facilities,” Michael McCoy, Dougherty County administrator, said.

On July 20, Albany City Commissioners rolled back restrictions for mask-wearing in government-owned buildings in a 5-2 vote. This decision was based on Dougherty County previously lifting restrictions.

Mayor Bo Dorough said because the city and county share facilities, the mask mandate could not be enforced.

Commissioners Jon Howard and Demetrius Young were the lone two votes against lifting the restrictions. The two commissioners also spoke against the decision and pointed to the high number of COVID-19 cases the community saw last year and the increased threat of the delta variant.

WALB News 10 has reached out to city commissioners to see if the city’s mask mandate would be reinstated following Dougherty County’s decision on the masks required policy.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Harnage
Former Lee Co. investigator arrested, charged with sex crimes
One person died at the scene
UPDATE: Lee Co. wreck kills two
Police chase
Camilla chase ends with 2 in custody
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared ahead of heatwave
Valdosta City Council approves new vehicles for police department (Source: WALB)
Valdosta Police Department address viral Tik Tok video

Latest News

In this file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state...
Kemp says no mask mandate, schools and Atlanta announce them
COVID-19
DPH South Health District: Nearly 700 new COVID cases reported in last 2 weeks
Under the CDC's updated guidance, even vaccinated people in counties facing high or substantial...
Division over updated mask guidance
Valdosta City Schools COVID mask policy
Valdosta BOE adopts mask policy for 2021-2022 school year