Dougherty Co. reinstates ‘mask required’ policy for county buildings, facilities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A mask policy is back in effect for all Dougherty County buildings and facilities, according to a release from the county.

County officials said with the current increase in COVID-19 cases in Dougherty County, a “mask required” policy is back in effect for all county buildings and facilities.

“Vaccinated or not, all employees and citizens entering county buildings and facilities will be required to wear a mask,” the release states, citing a 50% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Dougherty County.

“In reverting back to this policy, we are considering the rise in the number of positive cases in our community and taking every precaution to protect our employees and everyone entering our county buildings and facilities,” Michael McCoy, Dougherty County administrator, said.

On July 20, Albany City Commissioners rolled back restrictions for mask-wearing in government-owned buildings in a 5-2 vote. This decision was based on Dougherty County previously lifting restrictions.

Mayor Bo Dorough said because the city and county share facilities, the mask mandate could not be enforced.

Commissioners Jon Howard and Demetrius Young were the lone two votes against lifting the restrictions. The two commissioners also spoke against the decision and pointed to the high number of COVID-19 cases the community saw last year and the increased threat of the delta variant.

WALB News 10 has reached out to city commissioners to see if the city’s mask mandate would be reinstated following Dougherty County’s decision on the masks required policy.

