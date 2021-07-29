Ask the Expert
Camilla chase ends with 2 in custody

Police chase
Police chase(WALB)
By Krista Monk
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Charges are being determined after two Camilla men were taken into custody Wednesday for leading police on a chase and then a more than two-hour search.

Juan Carlos Najera, 19, of Camilla, Kyntravious Z. Crumbley, 20, of Camilla, are being held in the Mitchell County Jail while police determine all of the charges against them.

Camilla police said around 4:18 this afternoon, a call to 911 reported shots fired in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex on U.S. 19 South in Camilla and the caller provided a description of the car.

Camilla police said they spotted the suspect’s car and chased it to Broad Street where it crashed into another vehicle.

Police reported that no one was hurt.

Two men in the suspect’s car then ran into woods on Oakland Street.

Police said they set up a perimeter and K-9s were brought in by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), along with the GSP helicopter.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, both men were captured and an A.R. 15 pistol was found.

Charges are pending as this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

