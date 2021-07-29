Ask the Expert
Brookwood eyes strong 2021 season following successful summer

The Warriors line up for a play during fall camp
The Warriors line up for a play during fall camp(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Out in Thomasville, one school that looks to reign supreme over the GISA this fall is Brookwood.

Following a busy summer for the Warriors that saw camps in Moultrie and Kentucky, the guys believe 2021 is set to bring a lot of success.

Key pieces are gone but head coach Shane Boggs tells us they have playmakers ready to make an impact and he is excited for what this team is going to do come late August.

”Man I like a lot, I think it starts with I like the hunger, I like the commitment to one another and just we have some weapons, so it should be a great year for us,” said Boggs. “I think you’re going to see a very good team, very competitive team, a very explosive team and we’ll be aggressive in all three phases.”

8-4 a year ago and the 2021 season opens with a road date at Lafayette out of Mayo, Florida on August 27th.

