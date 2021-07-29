Ask the Expert
Albany woman relentlessly looking for truck driver that nearly killed her

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman wants a truck driver arrested, who she said ran her off the road and didn’t stop.

She told police the driver slammed her into a guardrail on Liberty Expressway.

Julie Walsh said she's relentlessly going out of her way to find the driver.
Julie Walsh said she's relentlessly going out of her way to find the driver.(WALB)

On Facebook, Julie Walsh asked for help in finding the driver.

She said the photo on the bottom right looks similar to the truck that she said hit her.

To be clear the truck in this picture is not the actual truck.. the truck that hit me looks similar to this truck the...

Posted by Julie Walsh on Monday, May 31, 2021

“He came over into my lane and he hit my car. And then pushed me forward about 10 to 12 feet and then left me there and when my car let go of the front of his vehicle, I basically went into a spin-out and I spun out into the guardrail and I took a good six feet off that guardrail and ended up underneath my Mustang,” said Walsh.

This incident took place back in May.

Walsh and Albany police said the driver has not been identified, nor found yet.

She believes she saw the truck and driver again in the area.

Julie Walsh and Albany Police said the driver has not been identified, nor found yet
Julie Walsh and Albany Police said the driver has not been identified, nor found yet(WALB)

“I was almost positive that was my truck and then when I took a picture of the truck, the man driving the truck decided to flip me and my nine-year-old daughter off,” said Walsh.

She said she’s recovered from her neck and back injuries, but is relentlessly going out of her way to find the driver.

If you saw anything, or have any information, call the police.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

