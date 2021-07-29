8 Albany gang members indicted on human trafficking, gang charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eight members of an Albany gang were indicted on human trafficking and gang charges, according to a release from Attorney General Chris Carr’s office.

The eight indicted were:

Bryant Hooker

Johnny Howard

Jamie Rosier

Tre’Shawn Smith

Jeston Yates

Ronaldo Patterson

Korina Johnson

Robert Wingfield

The indictment listed a slew of different charges.

The charges include:

Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act; Conspiracy to participate in an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity

Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Rape

Aggravated sodomy

Simple battery

Aggravated sexual battery

Aggravated assault

False imprisonment

Trafficking of persons for sexual servitude

Pimping

The offenses stem from the eight people, who are members of the Inglewood Family Gang, after it was found out that “a victim was physically and sexually assaulted, drugged, held against their will and placed into sexual servitude by these known gang members in order to generate money for their gang,” Carr’s office said in a release.

The eight people were arrested following a yearlong investigation from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Albany Police Department.

The indictment alleges the eight did the following:

Utilizing methods of control over a trafficking victim by engaging in forcible sex acts against a minor in order to establish psychological dominance and instill fear

Photographing and posting a minor for sexual servitude online

Transporting a minor for the purposes of sexual servitude

Renting hotel rooms for purposes of sexual servitude of a minor

Using proceeds from the sexual servitude of a minor to support each other and fellow street gang associates

Using proceeds from the sexual servitude of a minor to pay dues to their street gang

Using violence and threats of violence to maintain the street gang’s control over a minor

Promoting and advertising the unity of the street gang by posting images on social media of associates of the enterprise demonstrating the allegiance and prominence of their gang

Providing financial support and assistance to the gang’s associates

If convicted, each count could carry the following penalties:

Human trafficking - 25 years to life

Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations - five to 20 years

Simple battery - up to 12 months

False imprisonment - one to 10 years

Aggravated assault - one to 20 years

Aggravated sodomy - 25 years to life

Rape - 25 years to life

Gang counts - five to 20 years

“Gangs are behind the crime wave that is affecting Georgia communities, and members are willing to commit horrific acts to help fuel their illegal activities,” Carr said. “We will continue to vigorously prosecute gang members for their crimes, and we look forward to presenting this case – which contends there is a nexus between gangs and human trafficking – in court.”

“Conducting human trafficking and criminal street gang investigations are top priorities for the GBI,” Vic Reynolds, GBI director, said. “We are committed to investigating crimes that affect the safety of our communities. No human should be subjected to sexual servitude or labor trafficking. We will continue to work with Attorney General Carr’s office as they prosecute these horrendous crimes.”

A Dougherty County grand jury returned the indictment on Wednesday.

