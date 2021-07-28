ZZ Top concert at Wild Adventures still scheduled after bassist’s death

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - ZZ Top’s Saturday concert at Wild Adventures is still set following the passing of the band’s bassist.

Dusty Hill, also one of the band’s founding members, died at 72.

On Wednesday, park officials released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Dusty Hill’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family and bandmates. As of now, concert organizers have communicated that Saturday’s performance at Wild Adventures will continue as scheduled.”

