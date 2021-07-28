Ask the Expert
Worth County Preps For Year Two Under Coach Ironside
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Fall camp is officially in full swing for high school football teams in South Georgia.

Out in Worth County, the Rams are hard at work heading into year number two under Phillip Ironside.

After a normal summer, which they didn’t get a year ago heading into a new era, the Rams are feeling good and believe they’ll be able to build off of that 4 and 6 record from 2020.

For coach Ironside, 2021 brings promise and he is excited for the group he’s got.

”Our freshman currently, all they know is this coaching staff and they know the culture we want,” said Ironside. “Each year you build a group you’re going to keep developing that culture, our older kids have bought in, we’ve lost some due to this ain’t for them but the kids that have stayed are really in and focused and good so it takes time to build, there’s no instant coffee in this business unless you’re going and getting ten move-ins and that’s not what this is, that’s now what I’m about, we want to build with Worth County kids and what we’re doing so it’s going well.”

And the season is right around the corner, Worth County opens the year on August 20th at home against Turner County.

