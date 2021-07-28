Who’s affected by the proposed Dougherty Co. tax increase

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Dougherty County, you might pay more for property taxes.

The county reevaluated property values, proposing a countywide increase and one for the Special Services District.

Special Services refers to the county’s unincorporated communities, like Putney. This affects residential and commercial properties.

“If you’re a homeowner with homestead of a value of $100,000, you’re talking about $2.09. For non-homestead it would be $3.30,” said Dougherty County Tax Director, Shonna Josey.

In the Special Services District, homestead properties could see an increase of $1.03 and non-homestead properties could see an increase of $1.62.

Homestead refers to residences. If your property isn’t a home, it would need to be valued at $150,000 or more for you to see the increase.

She said it’s important to note that the millage rate or rate that properties are assessed has not changed.

Shonna Colley Josey is the Dougherty Coutny tax director. (WALB)

“So there shouldn’t be any changes in the tax amount due for ad valorem taxes, other than those who have had improvements to their property,” she said.

Josey gave an example for clarity.

“You make changes through your property. I don’t make any changes to mine, your increase would be based on any additions you made to your property. Mine would remain the same because I had no changes to my property,” she explained.

This proposal follows an increase last year that said property valued at $100,000 would be an increase of $3.34, and for a non-homestead property valued at $150,000, that increase would be $5.28.

“It shows our citizens they’re getting more value from their homes. If you talk to real estate agents right now in Dougherty County, they are selling homes like hotcakes,” Dougherty County Chairman Chris Cohilas said.

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue in Room 100, on the following dates:

Monday, August 9, 2021, at 10 a.m.

Monday, August 9, 2021, at 6 p.m.

Monday, August 16, 2021, at 10 a.m.

