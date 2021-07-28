Westover alumni reflects on Olympics experience

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native reflects on when he was chosen to represent the Good Life City.

Westover alumni, Roderick Hand says he had the opportunity of a lifetime.

Hand got the chance to play tuba in the Olympics Band in 1996.

That was the first time and last time the Olympics was in Atlanta.

Roderick Hand's gear from the 1996 Olympics (WALB)

Hand was one of 10 people from Albany selected that year.

He says he was in competition with over 200 students from different high schools and colleges in Georgia.

“We marched on the 4th of July parade so there were so many people. I remember before the opening ceremony was Wynton Marsalis, who also performed and as well as seeing the different athletes there were so many that were there at that time and it was just amazing,” said Hand.

Hand also says he’ll never forget this moment for the rest of his life.

