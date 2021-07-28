Ask the Expert
Valdosta BOE adopts mask policy for 2021-2022 school year

Valdosta City Schools COVID mask policy
Valdosta City Schools COVID mask policy(Valdosta City Schools)
By Krista Monk
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Board of Education adopted an updated Return to School policy for the 2021-2022 school year that requires everyone on school campuses and on buses to wear masks.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new recommendation for mask guidelines in schools K-12.

“The CDC recommends that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a briefing. “Children should return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall with proper prevention strategies in place.”

According to Valdosta City Schools, the superintendent will continue to study all guidance received from national, state and local health officials, keeping the board and community up to date on changes to the district’s modes of operation, including wearing masks.

