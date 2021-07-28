Turner Co. Parks and Recreation offers meet & greet

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The Turner County Board of Commissioners invites you to come and meet their new Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Stephens on Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Turner County Recreation Complex is located at 2529 Highway 41, Ashburn.

The meet and greet is Saturday (WALB)

Parents with children ages 6 -12 are welcomed to bring their kids to the Park for a fun-filled afternoon. They will be conducting pre-registration for fall sports activities, including football and cheerleading.

They will be running a shuttle service for parents and children from the Youth Resource Center to the complex starting at 10:30 a.m. and return shuttle service beginning at 1 p.m.

Pre-registration earns tickets for free hotdogs, chips, and soda for each child. No money is required to pre-register.

The lake at the Parks and Rec Dept. (WALB)

They will have a Punt Pass and Kick event for children, as well as other sporting activities such as soccer and tee-ball and loads more. Prizes and door prizes, including gift cards and reduced or free registration for Parks and Recreation events and activities, will be awarded.

The kids will be able to cool off, courtesy of the Turner County Fire and EMA crews, with water showers from noon to 1 p.m. so bring a towel(s).

They are excited to bring recreation back to our community and hope to see you there for this family fun-filled event.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.