Some SWGA school districts provide students with school supplies

There are several South Georgia school systems that are giving students free supplies ahead of the new school year. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several Southwest Georgia school systems that are giving students free supplies ahead of the new school year.

Decatur County Schools

The school system will be giving students school supplies this year.

“We know the last year has been tough and we want to make this year a little easier for everyone,” the school system said in a Facebook post. “The system will take care of all major supplies that you are usually asked to provide.”

Decatur County Parents, This year you will not need to worry with school supplies, Decatur County Schools has you...

Posted by Decatur County Schools on Monday, July 19, 2021

The first day for the school system is Aug. 11.

Dougherty County Schools

The Dougherty County School System will give students supplies for the 2021-22 school year.

The school system’s first day is Aug. 16.

Dooly County Schools

The school system will provide all students will school supplies for the new school year.

The school system went back Wednesday morning.

Sumter County Schools

Sumter County Schools will also provide school supplies for all students.

Posted by Sumter County Schools on Monday, July 26, 2021

The school system’s first day back is Aug. 9.

