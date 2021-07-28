Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Several areas in Albany affected by Tuesday’s thunderstorms

Lightning bolt
Lightning bolt(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several areas in Albany have been affected by Tuesday’s thunderstorms.

As of 8:30 p.m., there are several flooded roads, downed trees and power outages around the city.

Flooded streets:

  • 2500 block of Whispering Pines
  • 1100 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive
  • 100 block of Collins Street
  • 400 block of Redbud
  • 1100 and 1200 blocks of Campbell Street
  • 200 block of West Tift
  • 2500 block of Betty’s Drive
  • 1500 block of Malone Drive

Trees down blocking traffic:

  • N County Line Road/Sylvester Highway
  • 5800 block of Old Dawson Road

Trees down:

  • 400 block of Flowing Well Road (tree on powerline)

Traffic lights out:

  • Ledo Road/Nottingham Way

Power Outages:

  • 200 block of West Tift Avenue

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is surveying the area after a teen died from apparent...
Update: Tifton teen in death investigation identified
Tiarah Sutton and Nytoria Morman were charged in connection to the attempted robbery and assault.
2 charged, 1 sought in Albany store attempted robbery, assault
Jared Zisman was charged in connection to a weekend killing and assaults that happened in...
Man charged in Nashville weekend killing, assaults
Grady County
Officials identify body found in Grady Co. pond
Fatal wreck
1 killed in Albany collision

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Dog Days of Summer
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather