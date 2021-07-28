Several areas in Albany affected by Tuesday’s thunderstorms
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several areas in Albany have been affected by Tuesday’s thunderstorms.
As of 8:30 p.m., there are several flooded roads, downed trees and power outages around the city.
Flooded streets:
- 2500 block of Whispering Pines
- 1100 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive
- 100 block of Collins Street
- 400 block of Redbud
- 1100 and 1200 blocks of Campbell Street
- 200 block of West Tift
- 2500 block of Betty’s Drive
- 1500 block of Malone Drive
Trees down blocking traffic:
- N County Line Road/Sylvester Highway
- 5800 block of Old Dawson Road
Trees down:
- 400 block of Flowing Well Road (tree on powerline)
Traffic lights out:
- Ledo Road/Nottingham Way
Power Outages:
- 200 block of West Tift Avenue
