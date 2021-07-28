Several areas in Albany affected by Tuesday’s thunderstorms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several areas in Albany have been affected by Tuesday’s thunderstorms.

As of 8:30 p.m., there are several flooded roads, downed trees and power outages around the city.

Flooded streets:

2500 block of Whispering Pines

1100 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive

100 block of Collins Street

400 block of Redbud

1100 and 1200 blocks of Campbell Street

200 block of West Tift

2500 block of Betty’s Drive

1500 block of Malone Drive

Trees down blocking traffic:

N County Line Road/Sylvester Highway

5800 block of Old Dawson Road

Trees down:

400 block of Flowing Well Road (tree on powerline)

Traffic lights out:

Ledo Road/Nottingham Way

Power Outages:

200 block of West Tift Avenue

