Salt-N-Pepa, Charlie Wilson to play ASU Homecoming concert

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University has announced the acts set to take the stage for its Homecoming concert.

The concert will feature Charlie Wilson, Salt-N-Pepa, Lenny Williams, and Comedian MC Lightfoot.

The concert will be Friday, Oct. 8 at the Albany Civic Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $59. They will go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchases online or in-person at Cafe 5.0 and Odyssey Records.

