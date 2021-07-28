Ask the Expert
More rain then heat builds

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summertime heat sizzled as highs topped the 90s with triple digit feels like readings Tuesday afternoon. As clusters of strong storms moved in temperatures quickly dropped for a nice cool down. However storms brought tons of lightning and heavy rain with threats of flash flooding. A few roads were covered with water early evening. Rain and a few storms continue through the evening. Isolated showers may linger past midnight otherwise a brief break before the next round of rain and storms Wednesday.

Despite more rain tomorrow, the heat stays as highs top 90° with heat index reading 100° to 105°+.

As rain chances drop the end of the week, high pressure builds and it gets hotter. Highs reach 95° to 99° while the heat index climbs to 108° t0 111°. Look for heat advisories Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Early week brings wetter weather and a break from the sizzling heat and high humidity.

In the tropics, rather quiet with no potential development the next 5 days.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

