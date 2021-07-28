Ask the Expert
Former Lee Co. investigator arrested, charged with sex crimes

Chris Harnage
Chris Harnage(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigator was arrested on sex offense charges, according to Sheriff Reggie Rachals.

Chris Harnage, 46, was charged with three counts of sodomy, three counts of solicitation and three counts of violation of oath of office.

Rachals said Harnage was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Monday.

The sheriff said his office investigated and then turned over the investigation to the GBI.

Rachals said many of the crimes happened while Harnage was on the job.

Harnage was with the sheriff’s office for more than 10 years, according to Rachals.

Also on Monday, Harnage had his first appearance. His bond was set at $27,000.

